Fishing season at Pyramid Lake begins Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2023/2024 fishing season at Pyramid Lake is slated to begin this Sunday.

Permits are available online here, but seasonal permits will not be available.

In addition to online, permits can be purchased at the Ranger Station from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting Sunday at 2500 Lakeview Drive, Sutcliffe, next to the Marina. Permits can also be obtained at the Pyramid Lake Museaum and Visitors Center starting Sunday. The hours to do so are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has made the beaches from Popcorn to Monument Rock open for recreational activities like fishing, boating, camping and day use. Beaches on the south and east sides of Pyramid Lake remain closed, including Dago and Howard’s beaches, the Needles and the Willows.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.