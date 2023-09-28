Fishing season at Pyramid Lake begins Sunday

A Lahontan cutthroat trout caught by an angler at Pyramid Lake. Photo by Greg Ritland/U.S. Fish...
A Lahontan cutthroat trout caught by an angler at Pyramid Lake. Photo by Greg Ritland/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2023/2024 fishing season at Pyramid Lake is slated to begin this Sunday.

Permits are available online here, but seasonal permits will not be available.

In addition to online, permits can be purchased at the Ranger Station from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting Sunday at 2500 Lakeview Drive, Sutcliffe, next to the Marina. Permits can also be obtained at the Pyramid Lake Museaum and Visitors Center starting Sunday. The hours to do so are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has made the beaches from Popcorn to Monument Rock open for recreational activities like fishing, boating, camping and day use. Beaches on the south and east sides of Pyramid Lake remain closed, including Dago and Howard’s beaches, the Needles and the Willows.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man found shot and killed in Verdi
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

Fresno State defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey (35) sacks Arizona State quarterback Drew...
No. 25 Fresno State seeks its 14th straight win in the conference opener against Nevada
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
DCSO looking for man accused of making inappropriate comments to children
A Sheriff's deputy speaks with two CERT volunteers
Washoe County Sheriff’s offering free info academy to community
Rollin' Reno
The first Rollin’ Reno skating event takes over downtown