The first Rollin’ Reno skating event takes over downtown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dust off your skates and get your groove on! The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is hosting the first Rollin’ Reno event Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Locomotion Plaza.

DRP is partnering with Church of 8 Wheels, a skating rink based out of San Francisco, who will be providing the skate rentals. The Church of 8 Wheels for this fun night. With school back in session, the DRP encourages attendees to wear their favorite college gear.

There is a $5 entry for skate rental (cash or Venmo only) or free if you have your own skates. Food, drinks and dessert will be available for purchase from vendors The Potluck Truck, The Tap Wagon and Sweet Paradise Ice Cream.

“We’re excited we partnered with the Church of 8 Wheels which is a roller skating vendor to come out and get the skates. We have music, food trucks drinks and so we’re excited to just have an event in downtown Reno,” said Kristen Saibini, the marketing manager for DRP.

Free parking is available at The ROW garages or the Arch Lot on Virginia Street between Plaza and Fourth Streets.

