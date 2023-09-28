The first Rollin’ Reno skating event takes over downtown

Skate under the city lights in Downtown Reno.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:40 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dust off your skates and get your groove on! The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is hosting the first Rollin’ Reno event Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Locomotion Plaza.

DRP is partnering with Church of 8 Wheels, a skating rink based out of San Francisco, who will be providing the skate rentals. The Church of 8 Wheels for this fun night. With school back in session, the DRP encourages attendees to wear their favorite college gear.

There is a $5 entry for skate rental (cash or Venmo only) or free if you have your own skates. Food, drinks and dessert will be available for purchase from vendors The Potluck Truck, The Tap Wagon and Sweet Paradise Ice Cream.

“We’re excited we partnered with the Church of 8 Wheels which is a roller skating vendor to come out and get the skates. We have music, food trucks drinks and so we’re excited to just have an event in downtown Reno,” said Kristen Saibini, the marketing manager for DRP.

Free parking is available at The ROW garages or the Arch Lot on Virginia Street between Plaza and Fourth Streets.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man found shot and killed in Verdi
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

House fire on Buena Vista Ave.
Two displaced in duplex fire
The scene of a pedestrian hit-and-run on Brierly Way in east Sparks.
Sparks police investigating hit-and-run of a pedestrian
Teen girls are experiencing a high risk of mental health challenges during the pandemic.
Local mental health resources
New safety Features Washoe County School District
New safety Features Washoe County School District