DCSO looking for man accused of making inappropriate comments to children

Douglas County Sheriff's Office(DCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say made inappropriate comments to children in a Carson City Target.

They say that Tuesday afternoon, they responded to the Target located at 911 Jacks Valley Road for reports of an adult male who had reportedly been making conversations with children and speaking with them in an inappropriate manner while inside the store.

The alleged incidents happened on Sept. 20 around 7:15 p.m. and again on Sept. 25 at an unknown time.

The DCSO would like to speak with anyone who was inside the store at the time and had their child approached by the man, who is described as a white male adult, around 5 foot 11 inches tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

You are asked to call investigator Nadine Jenkins at 775-782-9926 if you have any information.

