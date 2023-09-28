Children in need of foster parents: Rural Nevada foster care shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Across the nation there is a shortage of foster parents, leading to many children being displaced from their known communities.

There are over 400,000 children in foster care nationally, with over 400 of them being from Rural Nevada.

“All of our foster homes are full. Our homes for little children are full, our homes for teenagers are full,’ says Nevada Foster Care Recruiter Shelby Riley.

With the shortage of foster parents, children are at risk of being removed from their community and separated from their sibling(s).

“It’s very hard to place sibling sets together, and in the rural, when we don’t have enough foster homes in one community, that child is at risk of being displaced into another community,” says Riley.

“So, we may see children that are from Carson City, be placed as far as Fallon, or Elko or Winnemucca or even Pahrump.”

It is not an easy process to transition a child into foster care, but the separation from a place that they know makes it even more difficult.

“Think about how disruptive that would be for an adult, to be taken from their home and then all of a sudden, you’re living with strangers, or the foods are different, you’re making new friends,” says Jo Anne Gonzalez with Washoe county CASA.

The Department of Child and Family Services in Rural Nevada is imploring locals to apply to become foster parents to help keep these children in places they know and help give them a chance at success.

“The pandemic had a big impact on our foster homes. We saw homes leaving because of our crazy housing market in 2020, We saw homes that had been fostering for years naturally retire either because they had adopted children, they don’t have room, or they just served their time,” says Riley.

If you don’t feel like you can commit to being a foster parent there are other ways to get involved to make a difference, like becoming a CASA volunteer.

“A CASA gets a case of a child in foster care and right now in Washoe County we have over 600 children in foster care,” says Gonzalez.

Casa stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate:

“To advocate for the child in court. So, in other words be the eyes and ears of the judge of the court and to understand the situation for that child,” says Gonzalez.

Having a CASA is important for children in foster care’s success:

“A child in foster care with a CASA is much more likely to do well in school, to graduate, much less likely to re-enter the child welfare system, and they just have such a much better footing, into adulthood,” says Gonzalez.

To become a foster parent in one of the 15 rural Nevada counties is cost-free, the paperwork to apply is online, and the training required is hosted Tuesday and Thursday nights for a month-long period. These are available three times a year, with one starting Oct. 3.

To become a CASA, you can visit their website to attend a “Coffee with CASA” virtual information session and find their online application.

The Rural counties include:

Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmerelda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye County, Pershing, Storey and White Pine.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.