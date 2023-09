RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Sunny, seasonal weather will hold through early Friday. Some smoke and haze could drift north as far as Highway 50 at times from the Quarry Fire. A deep trough of low pressure will bring gusty wind on Friday, followed by much cooler, unsettled weather for the weekend. Sierra snow is possible. Stay tuned! -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.