Travel delays near Lake Tahoe expected for NDOT work

Traffic Light
Traffic Light(Pixabay)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Early morning travel delays are expected as crews with the Nevada Department of Transportation will be installing traffic signals on U.S. 50 at Warrior Way near Lake Tahoe.

The delays will take place along Tahoe’s east shore on the morning of Sept. 28.

NDOT says drivers should expect brief travel stoppages of around 10 to 15 minutes between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. as the signals are installed.

Intermittent weekday single lane closures will take place weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. throughout the fall with occasional overnight lane closures as well.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police

Latest News

U.S. 50 on Tahoe's east shore
NDOT invites public to comment on U.S. 50 improvements
Nevada Highway Patrol logo
Crash in Mineral County claims the life of an Arizona man
Crash in Churchill County kills Fallon woman
A file image of the Nugget Casino in Sparks
Road closures announced for REO Speedwagon, Styx concert