Travel delays near Lake Tahoe expected for NDOT work

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Early morning travel delays are expected as crews with the Nevada Department of Transportation will be installing traffic signals on U.S. 50 at Warrior Way near Lake Tahoe.

The delays will take place along Tahoe’s east shore on the morning of Sept. 28.

NDOT says drivers should expect brief travel stoppages of around 10 to 15 minutes between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. as the signals are installed.

Intermittent weekday single lane closures will take place weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. throughout the fall with occasional overnight lane closures as well.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.