Tour Des Trees 400 mile fundraiser bike ride begins today

Bikers trek 400 miles to California
By Nick Doyle
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tour Des Trees kicked off their 32nd annual bike ride here in Reno. Over 70 riders traveled into town to complete a 400-mile, five-day trek to Half Moon Bay in California.

The annual ride serves as a fundraiser for TREE Fund, a non-profit that researches trees and urban forestry. “We mostly work with researchers in their grants, and for different kinds of things related to tree science and urban forestry. We also have scholarships that we give to college students that are budding in the area,” said Jonathan Cain, the Community Engagement Manager for TREE Fund.

The bikers started at 9 a.m. after a bristlecone pine tree was planted at City Plaza.

If you want to follow the bikers along, you can on the Tour Des Trees Facebook page or donate on the website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police

Latest News

Tyler Hernandez was found guilty in connection with a shooting in Lemmon Valley on November 27,...
Sparks man gets 16 years for Lemmon Valley shooting
Bill that would give cannabis industry more banking access passes out of committee
This photo from March of this year shows snowfall on Palisades Tahoe
Palisades Tahoe to implement reservation-based parking
Roz White, Actress with The Tina Turner Musical
Broadway actress, Roz White, shares her experience touring with “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”