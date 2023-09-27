Tour Des Trees 400 mile fundraiser bike ride begins today

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tour Des Trees kicked off their 32nd annual bike ride here in Reno. Over 70 riders traveled into town to complete a 400-mile, five-day trek to Half Moon Bay in California.

The annual ride serves as a fundraiser for TREE Fund, a non-profit that researches trees and urban forestry. “We mostly work with researchers in their grants, and for different kinds of things related to tree science and urban forestry. We also have scholarships that we give to college students that are budding in the area,” said Jonathan Cain, the Community Engagement Manager for TREE Fund.

The bikers started at 9 a.m. after a bristlecone pine tree was planted at City Plaza.

If you want to follow the bikers along, you can on the Tour Des Trees Facebook page or donate on the website.

