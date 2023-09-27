Palisades Tahoe to implement reservation-based parking

OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Palisades Tahoe says it will be implementing a reservation-based parking system for the 2023-2024 winter season.

Under the new system, visitors will need advance reservations at Palisades and Alpine on weekends and holidays before 1:00 p.m. only. This will include a variety of free and paid parking reservations.

Palisades says this change is being implemented to alleviate traffic congestion and improve the overall visitor experience.

There will be no assigned spaces, and all mid-week parking will remain free and will not need a reservation.

“Traffic has been one of the major challenges our entire region has faced for decades. We’ve implemented a variety of communication tools, programs and systems to try to improve the situation over the years, but the cumulative effect hasn’t produced the type of result needed to make significant change,” said Dee Byrne, Palisades Tahoe president and COO. “After careful consideration and research, we’re confident this program will improve the arrival and departure experience, and have a positive impact on the ease with which our entire community gets around during peak periods.”

Paid and free reservations will be required for the following days:

December: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

January: 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 27, 28

February: 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

March: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31

April: TBD based on demand

Free reservations will be made available for booking every Tuesday for the upcoming weekend and holiday. They will be released in two segments, with half of the free parking being available at noon, and the remaining half being accessible at 7:00 p.m.

The first of the free reservations will be made available on Nov. 28.

Visitors wanting to pay for a spot can reserve up to 10 reservations at once. The inventory for these spots will be made available in the fall.

You can make reservations here: ParkPalisadesTahoe.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.