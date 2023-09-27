New confidential and fast STD testing center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new center designed to test for sexually transmitted diseases called the Henderson Wellness Clinic is at 65 Regency Way, STE B in Reno and is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It’s called the Henderson Wellness Clinic because of its first location in southern Nevada.

The nonprofit responsible for funding the Clinic and its services is moving to northern Nevada because the Silver State is ranked 4th in the nation for the highest number of people with STDs.

The lack of STD testing centers in the State plays a major factor in this high ranking, says Henderson Wellness Clinic Executive Director, Chris Davin.

He says there are only two other STD testing centers in northern Nevada and there is a wait of weeks or months for results.

There are no waits at Henderson Wellness Clinic Clinic and results are fast.

HIV results are available in one minute.

Syphilis and hepatitis C results take 20 minutes.

Chlamydia and gonorrhea results take 32 minutes.

“What we’ve learned about them is that they are comprehensive, they are quick, and they are confidential. So they can get those tests out very quickly and really help prevent the spread of disease,” said Reno City Councilwoman, Naomi Duerr.

Undocumented individuals are welcome along with others who may be away from their home state.

Walk-ins are welcome and all services are free. They’re paid for by donations and grants.

Click here to make an appointment or you can call (855) 955-5428 (LGBT).

A second location may open in Carson City and a mobile unit may be available in the future as well. It would visit the rural areas of northern Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.