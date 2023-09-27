Nevada, Candian city of Ontario agree on new green energy deal

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Canadian Premier Doug Ford have signed a memorandum of understanding on green energy products.

The new agreement pledges the promotion and facilitation of bilateral trade and investment in these areas:

Battery and Electric Vehicle Technology development and commercialization.

Mining development and mining technology implementation.

Renewable and Green Energy development, implementation, and storage.

Strategic supply chain and reshoring opportunities for mining and critical minerals.

“This agreement is based on our region’s strong mining sectors,” said Governor Lombardo. “It is in the mutual best interests of Nevada and Ontario to cooperate and work together to expand our economic partnership. Working together we can maximize emerging export opportunities.”

Nevada and Ontario will also work together to seek other joint initiatives and investments that also include the private sector. The two also pledged to “recognize the benefits of ongoing regular contacts between them to promote trade and economic development and environmental cooperation and to identify areas in which there are opportunities for cooperation.”

“This new agreement will help Ontario and Nevada attract new investments and provide businesses and entrepreneurs opportunities for new markets for their products and services,” said Premier Ford. “Our government is hard at work, developing new economic partnerships with jurisdictions across North America and around the world to create new jobs and a stronger, more resilient economy.”

