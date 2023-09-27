Nearly $40 million for water improvements coming to Nevada

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nearly $40 million for safe drinking water and water infrastructure improvements will be coming to the state of Nevada.

The announcement was made by both of the state’s Senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.

The money will go towards improving drinking water treatment, water distribution, building wastewater treatment systems and implementing other water infrastructure improvements.

“All Nevadans deserve access to clean, safe drinking water,” said Senator Rosen. “At a time when Nevada is experiencing a severe drought, I’m proud to announce that this funding is coming to our state to improve water infrastructure and ensure Nevada families have access to clean drinking water.”

“This funding I helped deliver will protect access to clean drinking water for thousands of Nevada families,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Every Nevadan needs reliable, safe water resources, and this federal assistance will support construction and upgrades to water infrastructure across our state.”

