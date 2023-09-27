GSR expansion plan includes new arena that could be University of Nevada basketball home

This rendering shows the proposed stadium
This rendering shows the proposed stadium(Gensler)
By Scott Sonner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The University of Nevada’s basketball team could have a new off-campus home by 2026 under an ambitious 10-year expansion plan that Reno’s largest hotel-casino announced Wednesday.

The nearly $1 billion private capital investment will be the biggest in the city’s history, according to officials of the Grand Sierra Resort.

In addition to the new 10,000-seat sports, concert and special events arena, the expansion plans for the 140-acre (57-hectare) property include a new 800-room hotel tower, 300 riverfront residential units to help address workforce housing shortages and Las Vegas-like water shows, the company said.

“The vision is to transform GSR into a destination where community, sports and entertainment come together,” resort owner Alex Mereulo said in a statement ahead of a news conference in Reno.

Mereulo and University of Nevada President Brian Sandoval said in the statement that they intend to announce “the exploration of a partnership with the Nevada men’s basketball team, which could make the arena their home beginning with the fall 2026 season.”

The new arena will cover approximately 300,000 square feet (27,871 square meters), including suites and premium hospitality clubs.

“The University of Nevada, Reno is excited to explore the opportunity to partner with Alex Mereulo and Grand Sierra Resort as they develop a state-of-the-art arena and entertainment district that is unprecedented in Northern Nevada,” said Sandoval, a 1986 Nevada graduate who served two terms as governor before he was appointed university president in 2020.

The Wolf Pack of the Mountain West Conference has played its games on campus at the 11,500-seat Lawlor Events Center since it opened in 1983. Before that, the team played at the Reno-Sparks convention center south of downtown.

The 2,000-room resort, located along U.S. Interstate 80 a couple miles from the main downtown casino drag, boasted the largest casino floor in North America when it opened as the MGM in 1978. It later flew under the banners of Bally’s and the Reno Hilton. It’s been the Grand Sierra Resort since 2006.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the historic investment would be a “true game changer for our community.”

“It’s a massive win for our citizens, a win for the University of Nevada and a win for tourism,” she said in a statement.

Last year, Las Vegas hosted Sweet 16 games for the NCAA basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on the Vegas Strip. But before that, the NCAA Tournament had avoided Nevada altogether because sports gambling is legal here. The governing body for collegiate athletics even had a policy prohibiting its championship events from being played in Nevada.

With legal sports betting spreading across the country, the NCAA now has no qualms about crowning its champions in Las Vegas. Others include hockey’s Frozen Four in 2026 and the Final Four in 2028.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police

Latest News

MIDDAY MEDICAL MINUTE 09/27
Bikers trek 400 miles to California.
Tour Des Trees 400 mile fundraiser bike ride begins today
Tyler Hernandez was found guilty in connection with a shooting in Lemmon Valley on November 27,...
Sparks man gets 16 years for Lemmon Valley shooting
Bill that would give cannabis industry more banking access passes out of committee