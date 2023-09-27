Fallon Theatre hosting Addams Family themed movie night to kick off spooky season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the Fallon Theatre to kick off the Halloween season with the Addams Family. The theatre is hosting a fully-immersive experience where guests will get to tour the Addams Family mansion, try the ooky food and compete in a kooky costume contest.

Jessica Huckaby, Fallon Theatre board member, and Tron Huckaby, a theatre volunteer, (both of whom own Huck Salt), stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to this first-of-its-kind event in Fallon.

The Addams Family Themed Movie Night takes place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30 at the Fallon Theatre (71 S. Maine Street, Fallon). Doors open at 5 p.m. Then the 2019 cartoon Addams Family movie will play at 6 p.m. and the 1991 live-action Addams Family movie will be shown at 7 p.m.

You can get more information by clicking here. You can also follow the Fallon Theatre on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.