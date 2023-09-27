Broadway actress, Roz White, shares her experience touring with “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” is now playing at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno. Forget what you think you know about the Queen of Rock ‘n Roll. “Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike another.”

Touring the country as Zelma Bullock (Tina Turner’s mom), Roz White stopped by Morning Break to share what’s it’s like bringing the true story of Turner to stages around the country.

The show is “set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of Turner’s most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.”

Shows in Reno are almost sold out, but some tickets are still available. There are 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. performances Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 27-Oct. 1. Click here to purchase yours.

