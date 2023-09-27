The Brewer’s Cabinet hosts family-friendly Oktoberfest block party in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come on out to The Brewer’s Cabinet (475 S. Arlington Avenue, Reno) Saturday, Sept. 30 for the return of Oktoberfest.

Brew pub bartender, Dax Martinez, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets in advance to save money and help the brewery know how many people to expect.

Event schedule:

12-1 p.m. Willkommen Hour! - Check in for your Beer Stein or purchase one from the bar! Psst...they are selling out fast!

1-3 p.m. Live Accordion Entertainment

4-8 p.m. DJ Tunes and Traditional Oktoberfest Drinking Games

8-10 p.m. Euro Style Dance Party, 21+ Only

All Day Face Painting Booth, Bam!Dog Food Truck, Music

Pre-sale tickets for adults are $10; day of tickets are $15. Children are $5. Click here to purchase yours and get more information. You can also follow The Brewer’s Cabinet on Facebook and Instagram.

