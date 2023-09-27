Bonanza Kennel Club hosting the 2023 dog show in Carson City

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to Fuji Park in Carson City this weekend for the Bonanza Kennel Club’s 2023 dog show.

Dog handlers, Elaine Oxborrow (Maverick, Belgian Tervuren), Lexine Thompson (Daphne, Tibetan Spaniel) and Thea Tasuramoto (Tonka Toy, Australian Shepherd) stopped by Morning Break to talk about the art and skill of show dog competitions, and what fans can expect at this weekend’s competition.

The Bonanza Kennel Club dog show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 at Fuji Park in Carson City. For more information and schedule of events, click here. You can also follow the Bonanza Kennel Club on Facebook.

