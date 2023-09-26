Urban Roots hosting Soil Palooza to get families excited about home gardening

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring the whole crew to Urban Roots’ 2nd annual Soil Palooza, a family friendly educational festival! There will be tasty treats and plenty of fun for the kids, as well as educational stations highlighting regenerative growing practices.

Abi Damp, development director for Urban Roots, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community out to Saturday’s event.

This celebration of all things gardening takes place Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Urban Roots Teaching Farm (1700 East 2nd Street, Reno) from 4-7 p.m.

For more information and to get your tickets, click here. You can also follow Urban Roots on Facebook and Instagram.

