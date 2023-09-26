Urban Roots hosting Soil Palooza to get families excited about home gardening

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring the whole crew to Urban Roots’ 2nd annual Soil Palooza, a family friendly educational festival! There will be tasty treats and plenty of fun for the kids, as well as educational stations highlighting regenerative growing practices.

Abi Damp, development director for Urban Roots, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community out to Saturday’s event.

This celebration of all things gardening takes place Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Urban Roots Teaching Farm (1700 East 2nd Street, Reno) from 4-7 p.m.

For more information and to get your tickets, click here. You can also follow Urban Roots on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
RPD issues comment over arrest of man who filmed officer

Latest News

UNR Quartet Preforms on Morning Break
Musica Sierra brings Grammy-award winning ensemble Chanticleer to the Sierras
NCET Expo 2023 Preview
Business owners invited to NCET Expo to learn how to take their business to the next level
KOLO Cooks: Southwest Tequila Chicken
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes southwest tequila chicken
Man found shot and killed in Verdi