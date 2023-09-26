UPS in Reno looking to hire nearly 300

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPS in Reno is looking to hire more than 280 people ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

The push for more employees in northern Nevada comes amid a nationwide push by the company to hire 100,000 seasonal workers.

They will be looking to hire for full and part time positions, primarily delivery drivers, CDL drivers, and package handlers.

Hourly wages for these positions will begin at $21 an hour for package handlers and driver helpers, with driver jobs starting at $23 an hour.

Anyone interested in applying can do so here: jobs-ups.com.

