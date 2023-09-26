Suspect arrested in connection with Barbara Bennett Park shooting

Suspect arrested in connection with shooting
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting(Washoe County Jail)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Oct. 10: Reno police have arrested 37 year old Emanuel Body. He’s facing open murder charges. Detectives also identifying the victim as Jordan White.

Update on Sept. 27: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading the arrest and conviction of the suspect/suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at Barbara Bennett Park.

Original Article: A shooting that happened Monday afternoon at Barbara Bennett Park is under investigation.

The Reno Police Department says that yesterday, at around 3:30 p.m., they responded to the park for reports of a shooting that had just happened. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a car.

The man was taken to a hospital, but ultimately died from his injuries.

RPD says it appears as though the victim and the suspect, or suspects, had a previous altercation that lead to this incident. They say there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call RPD’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
Cody Ward
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office ends standoff in Dayton with arrest of suspect

Latest News

A Reno woman is seeking support after the death of her husband and how she says, Veterans...
Surviving military spouse looking for answers after VA misdiagnosis
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Speechless Exhibition
Pirates, Pins and Pints
How to watch Saturday’s solar eclipse