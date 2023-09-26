Rosen calls on Bob Menendez to resign

Sen. Bob Menendez speaks during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Union City,...
Sen. Bob Menendez speaks during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Union City, N.J. Menendez defiantly pushed back against federal corruption charges, saying cash authorities found in his home was from his savings account and was on hand for emergencies, and wasn't bribe proceeds. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)(Andres Kudacki | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is calling for the resignation of fellow Democrat and New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez.

Menedez was indicted on federal corruption charges. The indictment accuses Menendez of taking cash and gold in illegal exchange for helping Egypt and New Jersey business associates.

He has since rejected calls to resign from office, saying he thinks he will be cleared of all charges.

In a statement, Rosen said:

“The well-documented political corruption charges are a violation of the public trust, and Senator Menendez should resign,” said Senator Rosen. “While he is entitled to due process and a fair trial, this is a distraction that undermines the bipartisan work we need to do in the Senate for the American people.”

“I recognize this will be the biggest fight yet, but as I have stated throughout this whole process, I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey’s senior senator,” Menendez said at Hudson County Community College’s campus in Union City, where he grew up.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
RPD issues comment over arrest of man who filmed officer

Latest News

The new law goes into effect Sunday
New law on home improvement projects takes effect Sunday
Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a campaign event, July 8,...
Donald Trump commits to Nevada caucus as state GOP approves rules rivals see as helping his campaign
Homeless veteran
Nearly $1 million to help homeless Reno vets secured
Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a campaign event, July 8,...
Nevada Republicans brace for confusion as party eyes election rules that may favor Trump