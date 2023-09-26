Reno firefighters quickly put out house fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Around 6:30 a.m., Reno firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a home on Santa Ana Dr. Crews found the garage and a car inside engulfed in flames. The fire spread to the home’s attic, but responders say they were able to put it out before it spread to the rest of the house.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Firefighters say they were able to rescue a turtle in the home. Four cats also lived in the house, and they were believed to have gotten out safely on their own. Their location is not yet known.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. According to the Reno Fire Department, it likely started in the garage, possibly in the car.

