Quest Counseling provides preventative care for children and families battling a mental health crisis

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we round out September, also known as Suicide Prevention Month, Quest Counseling is expanding its children’s psychiatric programs. The child outpatient psych programs support children between the ages of 5 to 17 years old.

Nevada ranks among the worst states for mental health resources, especially for children and teens. Quest combats the trend by providing dialectical behavioral therapy, play therapy, psychiatric assessments, substance abuse prevention and trauma care.

“If your child is having mental health issues, or you are not exactly sure what is going on, we can get your child in here and assess them,” said Jolene Dalhun, the Executive Director. “Determine what kind of therapy they might need, maybe they have experienced trauma, or maybe have some mood instability, depression or anxiety.”

If you need assistance during a crisis, Quest is available 24/7 through their crisis support line. The office fields 400 to 500 calls a month from children and families who are battling mental health. Families are also able to receive wraparound services. “We have individual, group and family counseling. We offer an assessment. We have psychiatric nurse practitioners who offer psychiatric assessment and medication management for those who may need medication,” added Dalhun. “We offer a lot of wraparound services that help families just deal with basic needs like, housing or they need help finding a job.”

Quest’s child psychiatric programs and services will now be provided at 6110 Plumas Street Reno, NV 89519. It will be open to the public on October 2.

