Pair arrested for robbery in Winnemucca

Xander Hicks(left) and Damein Tovey(right)
Xander Hicks(left) and Damein Tovey(right)(Winnemucca Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested on robbery charges after police say they robbed a Chevron gas station.

In the evening hours of Sept. 21, the Winnemucca Police Department responded for a call of an armed robbery at the Chevron located at 471 East Winnemucca Blvd.

Upon arriving, they learned an armed suspect entered the gas station, pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money. The employees complied and the first suspect fled with a second suspect in a car.

Officers were able to find both men at a residence in Winnemucca shortly after.

20-year-old Xander Hicks and 19-year-old Damein Tovey of Winnemucca were subsequently arrested and charged with robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

The Amazon logo
Nevada joins FTC, 16 other states in suing Amazon
Nevada Highway Patrol logo
Crash in Mineral County claims the life of an Arizona man
Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown Reno
Noble Pie Parlor leaving Summit Mall
The Reno Arch in downtown. Photo by Wade Barnett/KOLO
City of Reno unveils downtown revitalization project