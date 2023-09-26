Pair arrested for robbery in Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested on robbery charges after police say they robbed a Chevron gas station.

In the evening hours of Sept. 21, the Winnemucca Police Department responded for a call of an armed robbery at the Chevron located at 471 East Winnemucca Blvd.

Upon arriving, they learned an armed suspect entered the gas station, pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money. The employees complied and the first suspect fled with a second suspect in a car.

Officers were able to find both men at a residence in Winnemucca shortly after.

20-year-old Xander Hicks and 19-year-old Damein Tovey of Winnemucca were subsequently arrested and charged with robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

