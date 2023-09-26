Northern Nevada man sentenced to life plus 20 years for murder of pregnant woman

Michael Burciaga
Michael Burciaga(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A northern Nevada man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for the murder of a pregnant indigenous woman on the Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation in December 2020.

The court found that 36-year-old Michael Burciaga stabbed his pregnant girlfriend multiple times, causing her death as well as the death of their unborn child.

The investigation began just before midnight on Dec. 15, 2020, when officers with the Pyramid Lake Police Department responded to an emergency call from the victim’s daughter at the victim’s home in Nixon.

Burciaga had been previously convicted of domestic assault in Minnesota, domestic battery in Fernley, and battery and domestic battery in Sparks.

“Monday’s sentence illustrates our collaborative efforts to ensuring justice for the victim and holding the defendant accountable for his heinous crime,” said United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “The Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) crisis is a priority for the Department of Justice and we will continue to work alongside Tribes and law enforcement partners in the pursuit of justice.”

