New law on home improvement projects takes effect Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new law regarding contract requirements for home improvement projects is set to go into effect this Sunday.

The new law will mean consumers engaging in contracts for home improvement projects to their single-family residences are required to pay no more than $1,000 or 10% of the aggregate contract price, whichever is less.

A down payment may exceed this amount if the contractor posts a Consumer Protection Bond in the amount of $100,000, or if the contractor was previously granted relief of the requirement to post a license bond.

The new law comes thanks to the passage of Assembly Bill 39, passed during the 82nd Legislative Session of the Nevada Legislature.

