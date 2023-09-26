Musica Sierra brings Grammy-award winning ensemble Chanticleer to the Sierras

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Musica Sierra’s mission is to “promote the public good by creating musical programs, commissions, and music education programs through different and unique styles and genres accessible to a diverse audience that fosters an appreciation for music and the arts.” The organization is doing that this week by bringing Grammy-award winning vocal ensemble, Chanticleer, to perform throughout Northern Nevada and California.

Musica Sierra founder and executive director, Lindsay McIntosh, and Chanticleer artistic director, Tim Keeler, stopped by Morning Break to talk about Chanticleer’s performances Sept. 27-30.

Musica Sierra has brought Chanticleer to the Sierras to perform a new piece of music written for children to help them connect with mother earth. Like last May with “Time for Three,” these performances are part of a program called Musical Headwaters. Chanticleer will be spending two days in schools, performing three educational concerts where children, kindergarten through 6th grade, will get a chance to perform a song with them.

Schedule of Chanticleer Performances

Wednesday, September 27 Education Concert with Tahoe Truckee Waldorf 4:30- 6 p.m. Truckee Community Arts Center (10046 Church Street, Truckee, Calif.)

Thursday, September 28 Education Concert with the Loyalton Schools 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Sierra Valley Pavilion (111 Beckwith Road, Loyalton, Calif.)

Friday, September 29 Chanticleer: Music in a Silent World 7-9 p.m. The Nevada Museum of Art (160 W Liberty Street, Reno)

Saturday, September 30 Chanticleer: Music in a Silent World 6-10 p.m. Diamond S Ranch (4567 Newton Ave, Corcoran, Calif.)



During Friday and Saturday’s shows, the quartet and the larger vocal choir at UNR will perform a bit of a movement with Chanticleer called “I am a Cloud.” The quartet features Magen Gauthier (junior, soprano), Juliana Carmona (junior, alto), Evan Vo (senior, tenor) and Xander Holcomb (sophomore, bass).

