Musica Sierra brings Grammy-award winning ensemble Chanticleer to the Sierras

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Musica Sierra’s mission is to “promote the public good by creating musical programs, commissions, and music education programs through different and unique styles and genres accessible to a diverse audience that fosters an appreciation for music and the arts.” The organization is doing that this week by bringing Grammy-award winning vocal ensemble, Chanticleer, to perform throughout Northern Nevada and California.

Musica Sierra founder and executive director, Lindsay McIntosh, and Chanticleer artistic director, Tim Keeler, stopped by Morning Break to talk about Chanticleer’s performances Sept. 27-30.

Musica Sierra has brought Chanticleer to the Sierras to perform a new piece of music written for children to help them connect with mother earth. Like last May with “Time for Three,” these performances are part of a program called Musical Headwaters. Chanticleer will be spending two days in schools, performing three educational concerts where children, kindergarten through 6th grade, will get a chance to perform a song with them.

Schedule of Chanticleer Performances

  • Wednesday, September 27
    • Education Concert with Tahoe Truckee Waldorf
    • 4:30- 6 p.m.
    • Truckee Community Arts Center (10046 Church Street, Truckee, Calif.)
  • Thursday, September 28
    • Education Concert with the Loyalton Schools
    • 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
    • Sierra Valley Pavilion (111 Beckwith Road, Loyalton, Calif.)
  • Friday, September 29
    • Chanticleer: Music in a Silent World
    • 7-9 p.m.
    • The Nevada Museum of Art (160 W Liberty Street, Reno)
  • Saturday, September 30
    • Chanticleer: Music in a Silent World
    • 6-10 p.m.
    • Diamond S Ranch (4567 Newton Ave, Corcoran, Calif.)

During Friday and Saturday’s shows, the quartet and the larger vocal choir at UNR will perform a bit of a movement with Chanticleer called “I am a Cloud.” The quartet features Magen Gauthier (junior, soprano), Juliana Carmona (junior, alto), Evan Vo (senior, tenor) and Xander Holcomb (sophomore, bass).

Watch the UNR Quartet perform on Morning Break.

For more information about Musica Sierra’s upcoming performances with Chanticleer, click here. You can also follow Musica Sierra on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
RPD issues comment over arrest of man who filmed officer

Latest News

Abi Damp from Urban Roots
Urban Roots hosting Soil Palooza to get families excited about home gardening
NCET Expo 2023 Preview
Business owners invited to NCET Expo to learn how to take their business to the next level
KOLO Cooks: Southwest Tequila Chicken
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes southwest tequila chicken
Man found shot and killed in Verdi