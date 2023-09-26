Man found shot and killed in Verdi

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Verdi early Tuesday morning.

The WCSO says that around 3:00 a.m., they responded to the 3200 block of Mario Road for a reported shooting.

Once there, deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 3:44 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this shooting as an isolated incident, and there is no outstanding threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the WCSO at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. The case number is WC23-5067.

