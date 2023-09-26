Man found guilty of illegally selling opioids by posing as a medical assistant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been found guilty of illegally selling opioids by impersonating a medical assistant.

The court found that 64-year-old David A. Litwin conspired with a licensed physician and others to sell various prescriptions, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and Soma to people who had no legitimate medical purpose for having them.

Litwin helped operate a medical practice known as New Amsterdam Medical Group that purported to be a pain specialty center. In actuality, Litwin and his co-conspirators used the center to sell their fake prescriptions to hundreds of people, including those who filled them so they could be sold on the black market.

Litwin was found guilty on Sept. 22 of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and seven counts of distribution of oxycodone. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 21.

