KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes southwest tequila chicken
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re slowly but surely entering the season of comfort food and Chef Jonathan Chapin stopped by the KOLO Cooks kitchen to share his southwest tequila chicken recipe.
Ingredients:
- Chicken breasts
- Tequila (El Sativo)
- Black beans
- Roasted corn
- Garlic
- Onion
- Hatch and jalapeño peppers
- Butter
- BJ’s hot sauce
Directions:
- Sear chicken and remove from heat.
- Cook garlic, onion and peppers in a pan and deglaze pan with tequila.
- Add butter and hot sauce.
- Warm up beans and put on plate.
- Add chicken and sauce over beans.
- Garnish with corn and cilantro.
