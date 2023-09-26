KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes southwest tequila chicken

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re slowly but surely entering the season of comfort food and Chef Jonathan Chapin stopped by the KOLO Cooks kitchen to share his southwest tequila chicken recipe.

Ingredients:

  • Chicken breasts
  • Tequila (El Sativo)
  • Black beans
  • Roasted corn
  • Garlic
  • Onion
  • Hatch and jalapeño peppers
  • Butter
  • BJ’s hot sauce

Directions:

  1. Sear chicken and remove from heat.
  2. Cook garlic, onion and peppers in a pan and deglaze pan with tequila.
  3. Add butter and hot sauce.
  4. Warm up beans and put on plate.
  5. Add chicken and sauce over beans.
  6. Garnish with corn and cilantro.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
RPD issues comment over arrest of man who filmed officer

Latest News

UNR Quartet Preforms on Morning Break
Musica Sierra brings Grammy-award winning ensemble Chanticleer to the Sierras
Abi Damp from Urban Roots
Urban Roots hosting Soil Palooza to get families excited about home gardening
NCET Expo 2023 Preview
Business owners invited to NCET Expo to learn how to take their business to the next level
Man found shot and killed in Verdi