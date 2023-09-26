Police investigating deadly shooting at Barbara Bennett Park

Police gather at Barbara Bennett Park Monday afternoon
Police gather at Barbara Bennett Park Monday afternoon(KOLO/Ray Kinney)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A shooting that happened Monday afternoon at Barbara Bennett Park is under investigation.

The Reno Police Department says that yesterday, at around 3:30 p.m., they responded to the park for reports of a shooting that had just happened. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a car.

The man was taken to a hospital, but ultimately died from his injuries.

RPD says it appears as though the victim and the suspect, or suspects, had a previous altercation that lead to this incident. They say there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call RPD’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
RPD issues comment over arrest of man who filmed officer

Latest News

Litwin was found guilty earlier this month
Man found guilty of illegally selling opioids by posing as a medical assistant
Michael Burciaga
Northern Nevada man sentenced to life plus 20 years for murder of pregnant woman
The new law goes into effect Sunday
New law on home improvement projects takes effect Sunday
Motorcycle crash on Victorian Ave.
Crash closes down Victorian Ave.