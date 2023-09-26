Police investigating deadly shooting at Barbara Bennett Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A shooting that happened Monday afternoon at Barbara Bennett Park is under investigation.

The Reno Police Department says that yesterday, at around 3:30 p.m., they responded to the park for reports of a shooting that had just happened. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a car.

The man was taken to a hospital, but ultimately died from his injuries.

RPD says it appears as though the victim and the suspect, or suspects, had a previous altercation that lead to this incident. They say there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call RPD’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

