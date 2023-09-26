Crash closes down Victorian Ave.

Motorcycle crash on Victorian Ave.
Motorcycle crash on Victorian Ave.(Stone Seuss)
By David Kohut
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating a deadly crash on Victorian Avenue. Officers say it happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Sparks Police Department investigators believe a motorcycle rider was going too fast, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a tree. That motorcyclist has died. SPD says no one else was hurt in the crash.

Victorian Ave. will be closed for a few hours for the investigation.

