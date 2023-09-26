Crash in Churchill County kills Fallon woman

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Churchill County claimed the life of a Fallon woman earlier this month, Nevada State Police say.

NHP says that on Sept. 10, at around noon, they responded to U.S. 50 near Churchill for a crash.

Their initial investigation found that a black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed east on U.S. 50 when the driver crossed over to the westbound travel lane and entered the dirt area north of U.S. 50.

The motorcycle began to overturn, and the rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

Its rider, identified as 50-year-old Linda Maria Diaz, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
RPD issues comment over arrest of man who filmed officer

Latest News

A file image of the Nugget Casino in Sparks
Road closures announced for REO Speedwagon, Styx concert
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80
Delays expected as NDOT resurfaces bridges on Geiger Grade
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released