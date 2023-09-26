City of Reno unveils downtown revitalization project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is unveiling a new project it hopes will increase the visual appeal, economic vitality and livability of downtown Reno.

The ReStore Facade and Tenant Improvement Programs will offer matching grants to property owners and businesses for facade improvements and interior upgrades the city hopes will reignite the downtown area.

The program will encompass two district components: facade and interior improvements. Reno will match eligible costs up to $50,000 for exterior facade improvements and up to $50,000 for interior upgrades.

Applicants may be reimbursed up to $100,000 if they combine facade and interior improvements. Applications are being accepted now, and the city will start reviewing them this Sunday.

“This is all about activating the inside and outside of storefronts,” said Bryan McArdle, Revitalization Manager with the City of Reno. “We are bringing back to life not only individual buildings, but downtown as a whole. It takes partnerships and investments like this to make it happen.”

The city will give grants for exterior facade painting and repairs, signage installation and upgrades, architectural enhancements like awnings and decorations, window and door restoration, preservation of historic facades and more. For interior upgrades, the city will cover space planning, interior design, structural modifications, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC upgrades, as well as lighting improvements, fixture installation, accessibility upgrades, and other enhancements.

“We believe in the potential of downtown Reno,” said Doug Thornley, Reno City Manager. “We can’t do it alone, and that’s why we are inviting businesses and property owners to join us in creating a thriving downtown.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.