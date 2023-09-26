Business owners invited to NCET Expo to learn how to take their business to the next level

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday, Sept. 29 business owners and many companies will gather at the Reno Public Market for the NCET Expo. It’s touted as Northern Nevada’s Best Networking Event and will bring together people from various industries who want to help you grow your business.

Sarah Johns, president and CEO of NCET, stopped by Morning Break to remind people to come out for Friday’s event. The Expo takes place from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

You can get more information about the NCET Expo by clicking here. You can also follow NCET on Facebook and Instagram.

