3 Carson City sex offenders arrested for being out of compliance during checks

Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.(CCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Three non-compliant sex offenders were arrested during routine checks in Carson City.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office conducted compliance checks on 155 registered sex offenders on Sept. 20. The three who were arrested were out of compliance with their required registration.

Sex offender compliance checks are conducted once a year by the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

People can access information and get notifications about registered sex offenders in Carson City here.

