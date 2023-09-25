Woman arrested and charged with stealing car in Elko

Jean Ortega
Jean Ortega(The Elko Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman in Elko has been arrested and charged after police say she stole a car and lead police on a pursuit.

The Elko Police Department says that on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., they responded to the Gold Country Inn for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Once there, the victim told police he left his car running while he entered the hotel. When he returned, he saw a woman in the driver’s seat. The victim tried to stop her by standing in front of the car, but he moved once she put into drive.

The car was eventually found on the Upper Indian Colony by police with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and a pursuit began. Police were eventually able to stop the car and arrest 45-year-old Jean Ortega. Ortega was arrested on numerous charges, including those related to the pursuit as well as the alleged theft of the car.

