WCSD asks for input on North Valleys school changes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is inviting the community to attend public meetings to discuss potential changes to school buildings in the North Valleys area.

The potential changes will be coming for schools served by North Valleys High School, Pine Middle School, and the areas served by Sparks, Traner and Dilworth middle schools. The meetings will discuss possible new middle and elementary schools and possible future consolidation of existing middle and elementary schools.

Two of the meetings will be held entirely in Spanish to discuss Pine and Vaughn middle schools and Sparks, Traner and Dilworth middle schools.

The meeting times and locations are as follows:

North Valleys area meeting:

When: Monday, September 25 5:30 p.m.

Where: O’Brien Middle School 5000 Silver Lake Rd. Reno

Spanish Language Meeting for Sparks/Traner/Dilworth middle schools area:

When: Tuesday, September 26 6 p.m.

Where: Sparks Library 1125 12th St. Sparks

Spanish Language Meeting for Pine/Vaughn middle schools area:

When: Wednesday, September 27 6 p.m.

Where: Neil Road Recreation Center (Miguel Ribera Park) 3925 Neil Rd. Reno

No final decision will be reached at these meetings, however, they and an online survey, which can be accessed here through Oct. 10, will be the last chance for members of the public to provide feedback before the modernization plan is finalized and presented to the Board of Trustees later this Fall.

The district says they are looking for ways to address the overcrowding at North Valleys High School before a new comprehensive high school can be built. They say they are also looking for ways to improve elementary schools in the area, a process that could mean students may be temporarily attending different schools.

Potential changes in that area would not occur before the 2025-2026 school year.

The meeting at Sparks Library will focus on possible changes and upgrades in the areas served by Sparks, Traner and Dilworth middle schools, such as building new schools, expanding existing campuses, and renovating existing schools and consolidating schools.

The Neil Road meeting will focus on changes and upgrades made possible by building a new, larger school to replace Vaughn Middle School.

