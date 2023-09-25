Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:18 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash on eastbound I-80 backed up early morning traffic near Vista Boulevard and Lockwood Monday.

Nevada Highway Patrol says that around 5:45 a.m., a single car was headed eastbound in that area when it made an unsafe lane change and overcorrected. The driver escaped with only minor injuries.

The crash caused minor damage to a guardrail. NHP says I-80 lanes near Vista and Lockwood have reopened.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation

Latest News

Delays expected as NDOT resurfaces bridges on Geiger Grade
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Three people suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash
3 car accident blocks Geiger Grade
Sparks Police Department logo.
2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Sparks