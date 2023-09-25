Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash on eastbound I-80 backed up early morning traffic near Vista Boulevard and Lockwood Monday.

Nevada Highway Patrol says that around 5:45 a.m., a single car was headed eastbound in that area when it made an unsafe lane change and overcorrected. The driver escaped with only minor injuries.

The crash caused minor damage to a guardrail. NHP says I-80 lanes near Vista and Lockwood have reopened.

