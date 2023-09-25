Soroptimist International of Sparks invites community to Oktoberfest fundrasier

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The non-profit, Soroptimist International of Sparks is part of a worldwide organization supporting educational opportunities for underprivileged women and girls. This local chapter supports opportunities in the area and is a brand new charter.

Volunteers, Dorothy Norris and Andrea Caldwell, stopped Morning Break Monday to share more information about their organization and their upcoming fundraiser.

Soroptimist International is hosting Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Wadsworth Lodge (2425 Pyramid Way) from 5:30-8:30 p.m. There will be food, wine and beer tastings, a silent auction, music and a raffle drawing. Tickets are $50 in advance; $60 at the door. Click here to purchase yours.

You can also follow Soroptimist International of Sparks on Facebook.

