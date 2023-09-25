Reno Tahoe International Airport adds flight to Atlanta

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport announced Monday it has added a new flight to the city of Atlanta, Georgia.

The flights are scheduled to start in June 2024 but can be booked now. The flight will add nonstop service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This latest flight comes just days after RNO announced it would be adding a flight to Ontario, California.

“Reno-Tahoe continues to shine as an outstanding outdoor leisure destination,” said Daren Griffin, president and CEO of Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Tina Iftiger, a longtime leader at the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, who was recently announced as the Chief Air Service Development Officer, added, “Northern Nevada is also playing an increasingly important role in the electric vehicle ecosystem.”

The flights will be on Boeing’s 199-seat 757 aircraft.

The flight from Reno to Atlanta will depart at 10:00 p.m. and touch down at 5:45 a.m. The return flight, from Atlanta to Reno, will leave Atlanta at 7:05 p.m. and touch down in the Biggest Little City at 8:45 a.m.

Tickets can be bought here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.