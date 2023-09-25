Reno listed as one of America’s happiest places to live

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A list from Outsideonline.com has ranked the city of Reno as one of the happiest places in the U.S. to live.

Calling the Biggest Little City a “modern boomtown”, the site lauds Reno for being home to a whitewater park, multiple climbing gyms, a summer arts festival, a number of craft breweries, and urban art.

“Reno has changed so much,” says resident Sara Holm, director of studies and diversity at the Lake Tahoe School in the article. “You can run through a county park with sheep grazing, go backcountry skiing, or see a touring Broadway play.”

The article does say that one drawback is the fact that wildfire season can make the summers smoky. It also says Reno is not a very walkable city either, scoring just 40 out of 100 in that metric.

However, while Outsideonline says Reno is not very walkable, it does have good biking access, scoring an 83 out of 100.

They also say Reno has a relatively affordable cost of living, which they partially attribute to no state income tax.

