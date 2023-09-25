Rainy-day fund highest in state’s history, treasurer says

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada’s rainy-day fund is the highest in the history of the state at more than $1.2 billion, the Nevada State Treasurer says.

That amount was officially reached last week following transfers of $326 million from the State’s General Fund.

“Having a healthy Rainy-Day Fund is one of the best ways to allow our State to respond to economic downturns while still being able to provide vital public services,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “Even in challenging economic times, Nevadans can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to make sure our state government is in the best financial position possible.”

The State Treasurer says total revenue collections are currently trending higher than Economic Forum projections. As of September 2023, the state’s total rainy-day fund stands at $1,230,948,101.24.

Recent transfers include:

An initial transfer of $269.6 million from the General Fund, which was made possible by Senate Bill 431 of the 82nd Legislative Session; and

A second transfer of $57.25 million or 1% of the total anticipated revenue projected for Fiscal Year 2024 by the Economic Forum.

