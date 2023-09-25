Miss Nevada 2023 shares her journey to Miss America, details on next year’s competition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After being crown Miss Nevada 2023 in June, Taylor Blatchford has been hard at work doing the job of Miss Nevada. She’s travelled around the state promoting her community social initiative, “Text 2 Regret,” teaching students the importance of online safety. She’s also been busy preparing to taking the national stage at Miss America.

Blatchford stopped by Morning Break Monday to talk about the whirlwind three months since her win and how she’s already helping prepare next year’s contestants for the Miss Nevada competition.

Saturday, Sept. 30, Blatchford and others with the Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada Teen organization will host an information session at TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada. The in-person meeting starts at 1 p.m. and is a great way to get all your questions answered about next year’s competition.

