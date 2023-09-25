Miss Nevada 2023 shares her journey to Miss America, details on next year’s competition

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After being crown Miss Nevada 2023 in June, Taylor Blatchford has been hard at work doing the job of Miss Nevada. She’s travelled around the state promoting her community social initiative, “Text 2 Regret,” teaching students the importance of online safety. She’s also been busy preparing to taking the national stage at Miss America.

Blatchford stopped by Morning Break Monday to talk about the whirlwind three months since her win and how she’s already helping prepare next year’s contestants for the Miss Nevada competition.

Saturday, Sept. 30, Blatchford and others with the Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada Teen organization will host an information session at TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada. The in-person meeting starts at 1 p.m. and is a great way to get all your questions answered about next year’s competition.

For more information on the Miss Nevada organization, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation

Latest News

A full parking lot at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Photo by Bridget Chavez.
Reno Tahoe International Airport adds flight to Atlanta
UAW workers in Stead joined the nationwide strike last Friday
Cortez Masto joins striking UAW workers in Reno
Nevada State Treasurer's Office Carson City
Rainy-day fund highest in state’s history, treasurer says
Soroptimist International of Sparks
Soroptimist International of Sparks invites community to Oktoberfest fundrasier
Rollin Reno with Downtown Reno Partnership
Mark your calendars for Downtown Reno Partnership’s Rollin’ Reno community event