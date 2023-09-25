Mark your calendars for Downtown Reno Partnership’s Rollin’ Reno community event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the Downtown Reno Partnership at Locomotion Plaza (downtown next to the Reno Arch) for a night of roller-skating, music and food trucks called Rollin’ Reno.

Executive director, Neoma Jardon, and marketing manager, Kristen Saibini, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community downtown for an evening a family-fun.

Rollin’ Reno takes place Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6-9 p.m. at Locomotion Plaza. The event is free if you choose to bring your own skates. Skate rentals cost $5 a pair Venmo or cash only.

Click here for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

