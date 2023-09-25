Man convicted of domestic battery after biting off victim’s eyebrow

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been found guilty of domestic battery after the court found he bit off a woman’s eyebrow.

Jermaine Means was found guilty of domestic battery causing substantial bodily harm after a trial that lasted two days.

On March 23, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a motel after getting a call of a person who was injured. When RPD officers arrived on scene, they found a 53-year-old woman with a large wound above her eye.

The victim told police she and Means were dating, and they got into an argument. She told police Means attempted to hit her dog before she grabbed him around the torso to stop him. Means then flipped her on to a bed and bit off her eyebrow as well as a large chunk of her face, skin, and muscle above her eye.

Means will be sentenced on Oct. 18.

