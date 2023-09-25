Man arrested on sex trafficking charges in Reno

Jacob Barbato
Jacob Barbato(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested after police say he sent sexually explicit messages to a detective he thought was a minor and attempted to get them to engage in prostitution.

Detectives with the Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit began an investigation into Jacob Barbato after they say he initiated an online conversation with one of their detectives.

Police say the conversation became increasingly sexually explicit, and that he sent unsolicited nude photographs and videos to the detective, and encouraged the suspected juvenile to send him nude photographs in return.

They say Barbato requested that the detective recruit two other minors to pay them for sexual activity, allegedly telling them he wanted to take them to Sacramento to engage in prostitution.

Detectives with the HEAT unit arrested Barbato on Sept. 20 on numerous charges stemming from the investigation. Barbato is being held on an $800,000 bond and is being charged with the following:

  • Attempted Sex Trafficking of a child (x2)
  • Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child under 14
  • Luring a Child Under 16 with the use of a computer (x2)
  • Solicitation of a Child for Prostitution (x2)
  • Attempted facilitating Sex Trafficking of a Child (x2)
  • Attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation (x3)
  • Attempt to use/permit a child over 14, to be subject of sexual portrayal in a performance
  • Attempt to use/permit a child under 14, to be subject of sexual portrayal in a performance
  • Attempted kidnapping
  • Attempted statutory sexual seduction
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a controlled substance for sales

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation

Latest News

Jean Ortega
Woman arrested and charged with stealing car in Elko
Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a campaign event, July 8,...
Donald Trump commits to Nevada caucus as state GOP approves rules rivals see as helping his campaign
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather