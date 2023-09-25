Man arrested on sex trafficking charges in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested after police say he sent sexually explicit messages to a detective he thought was a minor and attempted to get them to engage in prostitution.

Detectives with the Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit began an investigation into Jacob Barbato after they say he initiated an online conversation with one of their detectives.

Police say the conversation became increasingly sexually explicit, and that he sent unsolicited nude photographs and videos to the detective, and encouraged the suspected juvenile to send him nude photographs in return.

They say Barbato requested that the detective recruit two other minors to pay them for sexual activity, allegedly telling them he wanted to take them to Sacramento to engage in prostitution.

Detectives with the HEAT unit arrested Barbato on Sept. 20 on numerous charges stemming from the investigation. Barbato is being held on an $800,000 bond and is being charged with the following:

Attempted Sex Trafficking of a child (x2)

Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child under 14

Luring a Child Under 16 with the use of a computer (x2)

Solicitation of a Child for Prostitution (x2)

Attempted facilitating Sex Trafficking of a Child (x2)

Attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation (x3)

Attempt to use/permit a child over 14, to be subject of sexual portrayal in a performance

Attempt to use/permit a child under 14, to be subject of sexual portrayal in a performance

Attempted kidnapping

Attempted statutory sexual seduction

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance for sales

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.