‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the teens involved in the deadly crash that killed a retired cop told police that he would be out in 30 days and that the hit-and-run was a “slap on the wrist,” according to an arrest report.

Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys were arrested and charged with murder in the death of Andreas Probst, a former cop who was riding his bicycle when he was allegedly hit from behind while the two teens drove a stolen vehicle.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police gave a detailed timeline of events in arresting documents for Ayala and Keys:

Aug. 14 around 5:30 a.m., police receive call about a person hit by a car at Fort Apache and Washburn. The person told police he was riding his bicycle and heard a car horn honking several times from behind. The victim said he saw the car approach in his rear view mirror and attempted to avoid the car but was hit from behind and fell to the ground. The victim reported a knee injury and was not taken to the hospital.

Aug. 14 at about 6:05 a.m., police receive another call about another bicyclist hit by a car at Tenaya and Centennial. Witnesses said the bicyclist involved was on the ground, not moving and bleeding from his head. Witnesses said the vehicle involved fled at a high rate of speed and the two people in the car were teens with masks over their faces. The bicyclist was later identified as Probst. According to police, Probst was thrown about 96 feet from his bicycle.

Aug. 14 at around 6:18 a.m., police receive a call of a black Hyundai Elantra abandoned and left idling on Jones north of Craig. The Hyundai had “major” front-end damage and a broken windshield, including “biological matter” on the top area of the windshield. A records check showed the Elantra had been reported stolen.

Aug. 14 at around 8:00 a.m., witnesses report a gray Hyundai had hit a pole near Craig and Rancho. Witnesses said the occupants were fleeing the crash scene on foot; the arrest report said the description of the suspects matched that of the earlier crashes. This is when Ayala was taken into custody.

Aug. 29, police receive video of the alleged crash involving Probst. According to police, you hear the two males on video said “alright go go go go, PIT manuever!” before hitting a white vehicle. Shortly after, you hear them again saying “ready?” and another replying “yeah yeah yeah...hit his ass” as they speed behind Probst and hit him from behind.

Sept. 14, police interview Keys with a school resource officer. A few minutes into the interview, Keys said he knew why he was being interviewed and it was because Keys “killed that guy on the bike.” Keys then provided the video to police.

When Ayala was taken into custody, he reportedly told the cop who arrested him that he bet he’d be out in 30 days.

“You think this juvenile sh-- is gonna do some sh--? I’ll be out in 30 days. I’ll bet you,” an arrest report claimed Ayala said. When the officer told Ayala that he’d likely be moved to “adult jail” due to the severity of the crimes, Ayala reportedly said, “It’s just ah, f---ing ah hit-and-run. Slap on the wrist.”

An arrest report said the interaction was caught on body worn camera.

Criminal complaints for the two suspects were officially filed Monday. Ayala and Keys are set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

