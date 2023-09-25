Cortez Masto joins striking UAW workers in Reno

UAW workers in Stead joined the nationwide strike last Friday
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto joined striking UAW workers in Stead over the weekend.

UAW workers announced they would be joining a nationwide strike last week, demanding pay increases, improved benefits, and better working conditions.

“I am proud to stand with Nevada UAW workers fighting for the fair wages and benefits workers deserve,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “UAW members made major sacrifices to save the auto industry during the financial crisis, and they should benefit from the historic profits these companies are seeing today. I grew up in a union household, and I’ll always stand with organized labor and the working families they support.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

