Clark County DA files official charges against 2 teens accused of killing bicyclist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County District Attorney’s Office has officially filed criminal complaints against two Las Vegas teens accused of killing a bicyclist with a vehicle back in August.

In a news release Monday afternoon, Steve Wolfson said both Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys are facing murder charges for “the unfortunate and inexcusable event that took the life of Andreas Probst.”

Ayala is also charged with several other felonies, including battery with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, duty to stop at the scene of a crash, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a burglary tool.

Keys was also charged with battery with the use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

“The behavior exhibited by Defendants Ayala and Keys is outrageous and cannot be tolerated in this community. People riding bicycles should feel safe and secure and should not be subjected to criminals who put their lives at risk. Justice will be served.” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

The teens will be formally arraigned on these charges on Tuesday, September 26. At this hearing, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office will be addressing their custody status.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.