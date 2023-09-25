Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive...
Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in north Texas.

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.

She is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, with a birthmark on the left side of the stomach and left leg.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and polka-dot pants.

Anyone with information is to call (972) 484-3620.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Reno man files lawsuit after being unlawfully arrested
Reno man files lawsuit after being arrested for filming police
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds
FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.
It’s the last week for Netflix’s DVD shipments
Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found inside an alligator's mouth
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a campaign event, July 8,...
Donald Trump commits to Nevada caucus as state GOP approves rules rivals see as helping his campaign